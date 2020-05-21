Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S

Xiaomi international VP Manu Kumar Jain has actually introduced the launch of a new group under the Redmi brand name in India via his Twitter deal with. The online launch occasion will certainly be held on May 26 and also streamed on the business’s internet site. While the tweet itself does not disclose what the product may be, the new touchdown web page on the internet site appears to be teasing the launch of real wireless (TWS) earphones, directing to a localized variation of the Redmi AirDots S earphones that were lately released in China.

The tweet by Jain stated that the business will certainly be releasing a product from a new group. It welcomes followers to the launch occasion on May 26 and also the NoStringsAttached hashtag recommends that the new product is TWS earphones. There are a number of signs on the landing page too, together with a countdown to May 29, 12 pm (noontime).

The web page mentions that the product will certainly have wireless audio, lengthy battery life, some degree of sweat and also water resistance, and also decreased latency. It likewise appears to show that the voice aide can be triggered with a solitary click. All these intros factor to TWS earphones and also they could be localized variations of the Redmi AirDots S.

The Redmi India authorities deal with likewise lately teased the launch of a new audio concentrated product. This product will certainly note the business’s entrance right into the wireless audio room in India.

The Redmi AirDots S TWS earphones were released in China inApril They are valued at CNY 100 (aboutRs 1,100) and also be available in a solitary black version. They are powered by 7.2 mm motorists and also have actually an asserted battery life of 4 hrs per cost. With the billing situation, they can provide to 12 hrs of battery life. Notably, the Redmi AirDots S likewise take pride in a low-latency setting to improve pc gaming experience. They include IPX4 water resistance and also evaluate simply 4.1 g each.

