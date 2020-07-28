Xiaomi to add back tapping gestures in MIUI 12

Deep inside the MIUI 12 beta code, XDA-Developers was able to discover a back tap function that was presented in Apple’s iOS 14 and is apparently on its method to Google Pixel phones too. But Xiaomi’s execution takes things one action even more.

From the screenshots listed below, you can see that there’s a triple-tap on the back in addition to the double-tap. The list of supported jobs has actually been broadened so you can open the nerve center, notice shade, the default video camera app or take a screenshot by double or triple-tapping on the phone’s back.

Options for the back tap gesture

Additionally, you can switch off the screen, close the existing app, do a split-screen, or reveal the menu in the app that you are presently utilizing. That’s all quite cool however it would spend some time for the function to be launched to all Xiaomi gadgets set to get the MIUI 12 and we do not understand when’s going to occur. It’s an actually cool function, nevertheless.

