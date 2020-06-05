Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone, codenamed CAS, could have a 108-megapixel digital camera with 120x zoom, in accordance to reviews. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is the model’s first smartphone to sport a 108-megapixel digital camera, nevertheless it seems prefer it is not going to be the one one. Reports have surfaced not too long ago hinting that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning on bringing yet one more smartphone to the market with a 108-megapixel major digital camera, and another fascinating digital camera options too. The report means that Xiaomi has been engaged on this smartphone from the start of 2020. While some leaks concerning the digital camera on this upcoming smartphone have surfaced, different key specs are nonetheless unknown.

The report of Xiaomi’s second 108-megapixel smartphone surfaced on Xiaomishka, which reveals that the upcoming smartphone is codenamed CAS. The report claims that the zoom capabilities of this new smartphone are greater than others presently out there — in accordance to the report, the leak of an engineering pattern suggestions 120x Digital Zoom. This is being achieved through the use of a periscope digital camera related to the one tipped for the Mi 10 Youth Edition.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the very best zoom functionality at 100x magnification, which Samsung advertises as 100X Space Zoom. The report mentions the optical zoom to be at 12x and that 120x shall be what Xiaomi will promote. This report additionally mentions that this new CAS smartphone is utilizing a distinct sensor code-named HM2.

Xiaomishka means that this new smartphone shall be part of the brand new Xiaomi Mi 10 CC collection. It is tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC, NFC in addition to 5G connectivity. It expects a July launch for this new smartphone.