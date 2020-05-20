Xiaomi Smart Speaker Sales Cross 22 Million, New Model Launching on May 21

Xiaomi has seen loads of success with sensible audio system powered by its Xiao AI digital assistant in China. Now, the corporate is seeking to additional develop its portfolio by launching a model new sensible speaker within the nation on May 21, i.e. tomorrow, in accordance with a publish on its official Weibo account. In its publish on the Chinese microblogging platform, Xiaomi additionally introduced that its sensible speaker shipments have crossed 22 million models until date.

While Xiaomi’s announcement teaser did not embody any particulars in regards to the upcoming sensible speaker, in one other Weibo post, an organization teaser revealed the presence of a metallic mesh of the brand new sensible speaker, one thing it will likely be a primary for Xiaomi sensible audio system. The firm additionally famous the assist to attach two sensible audio system to supply stereo sound. One extra teaser showed the highest of the upcoming sensible speaker with mute, play/ pause, and quantity buttons. An LED mild may also be seen within the teasers.

It shouldn’t be generally known as to what Xiaomi will launch together with the brand new sensible speaker. The pricing and key specs of the upcoming sensible speaker stay a thriller. Given the launch is only a day away, we can’t have to attend for lengthy.

To recall, Xiaomi’s Xiao AI digital assistant was launched in 2018, together with the Mi Mix 2S smartphone. Currently in its third era, the Xiao AI digital assistant comes with Xiaomi’s sensible house merchandise just like the Redmi AI Speaker Play, Xiaomi XiaoAI Mini TV, the Redmi Smart Display, and Xiaomi’s Touchscreen Speaker, amongst different issues.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is getting ready some launches or its personal later this month. As we’ve reported, Redmi model will launch three new RedmiE book laptops, Redmi TV fashions, and a Redmi cellphone.