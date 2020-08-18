Xiaomi reveals the secret behind its transparent TV – there are holes in the matrix

The Xiaomi Mi TV LUX is set to end up being the world’s very first mass- producedtransparent TV But how does one tackle making a TV transparent? The business detailed the procedure and Step 1 is apparent– take whatever that usually goes behind the screen and move it elsewhere.

All the electronic devices and sound hardware were transferred to the round stand at the bottom ofthe TV This made the elements more confined than typical, so Xiaomi needed to take unique care when developing the cooling. The chipset has a heat sink and the entire base is dotted with vents to assist with convective cooling.

Both LCD and OLED screens can be madetransparent However, Xiaomi selected OLED given that it does not require a backlight while a transparent LCD TV would require an external light. But even an OLED isn’t naturally transparent.

The RGBW matrix has a special style where just half of panel is covered with pixels, the partner is lefttransparent The pixels are fine enough that you can’t see them at a typical watching range and the spaces in between them are similarly small, so you can’t see them either – everything merges into an apparently regular sheet of glass.

The image listed below compares a standard OLED panel with the one utilized on the LUXTV The sub- pixels are on the right, the location on the left is transparent.

To …