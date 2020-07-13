Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 9 is arriving in India on July 20

The Redmi Note 9 budget plan mobile phone made its launching back in April, however it is yet to reach India, the most significant market forXiaomi The wait lastly ends now. Xiaomi has actually revealed that the Redmi Note 9 is introducing in India on July 20 by means of an online occasion that starts at 12 midday (IST).

The Redmi Note 9 was released bring a cost of $199 (~Rs 15,000) for the base design, however the hardware it loads in that budget plan is rather excellent. You get 4 cams at the back, a 6.53- inch FHD+ display screen showing off a contemporary punch-hole style and MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G85 SoC.

The Redmi offering likewise loads an adequately big 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W quick charging. However, we are yet to come throughout any reputable leakages concerning the Redmi Note 9’s rate inIndia Here’s a glimpse at the gadget’s internal hardware to get you thrilled about Xiaomi’s brand-new budget plan phone in India.