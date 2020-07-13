Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 9 is arriving in India on July 20

The Redmi Note 9 budget plan mobile phone made its launching back in April, however it is yet to reach India, the most significant market forXiaomi The wait lastly ends now. Xiaomi has actually revealed that the Redmi Note 9 is introducing in India on July 20 by means of an online occasion that starts at 12 midday (IST).
The Redmi Note 9 was released bring a cost of $199 (~Rs 15,000) for the base design, however the hardware it loads in that budget plan is rather excellent. You get 4 cams at the back, a 6.53- inch FHD+ display screen showing off a contemporary punch-hole style and MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G85 SoC.
The Redmi offering likewise loads an adequately big 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W quick charging. However, we are yet to come throughout any reputable leakages concerning the Redmi Note 9’s rate inIndia Here’s a glimpse at the gadget’s internal hardware to get you thrilled about Xiaomi’s brand-new budget plan phone in India.
|Display
| 6.53- inch FHD+
450 nits peak brightness
195: 9 screen-to-body ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Splash- evidence Nano finishing
|Processor
| MediaTek Helio G85
ARM G52 MC2 GPU
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|Storage
|64 GB/ 128 GB
|Rear Camera
|48 MP (f/1.79) main
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) macro electronic camera
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensing unit
1080 p video at 30 FPS
Slo- mo 720 p video at 120 FPS
|Front Camera
|13 MP (f/2.25)
|Battery
| 5,020 mAh
18 W quick charging assistance
|Dimensions
|1623 ×772 × 8.9 mm
|Weight
|199 grams