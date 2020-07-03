Xiaomi releases 65” 4K OLED Mi TV Master

The TV market gets increasingly more diverse, but Xiaomi reminded yesterday that it has big plans for the premium segment with the introduction of a 65” 4K TV with an OLED panel, called Mi TV Master.

The 120Hz 65” panel supports variable refresh rate too. There can be Automatic Low Latency Mode that puts latency right down to 1ms response time, while other specs of the screen include 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, and Dolby Vision.

The body of the TV is also impressive – it has 4.6mm bezels from all sides, having the screen-to-body ratio to 98.8%. There is dedicated gaming mode and Xiaomi offers MEMC motion compensation, as well as APU neural network for “pixel-level dynamic picture quality adjustment”. In theory, it should offer over 20 image quality enhancements and 5 major scene presets.

The audio of the Mi TV Master can be impressive in some recoverable format – you receive two 12.5W speakers for left and right along with two 10W “surround speakers” plus a 20W 50 Hz ultra-low frequency subwoofer. The speakers have support for Dolby Audio, DTS Audio, and there’s also 4 mics for Xiaomi’s own assistant called Xiao AI.

The whole thing is driven by a Mediatek MT9650 chipset with a quad-core CPU and Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. Memory is 3/32 GB, and ports include three HDMI, two USB, S/PDIF, LAN, there is support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 65” 4K OLED arrived for pre-order today, also it can be purchased from the company internet site in China. The price is CNY12,999, which can be about $1,840. First sale is scheduled for July 8 at 10 AM local time.

Source (in Chinese)