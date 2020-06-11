Xiaomi releases 12/128GB Redmi K30 Pro in China, discounted initially

Xiaomi now sells a variant of the Redmi K30 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The model is on sale through Xiaomi Mall, JD.com and Xiaomi’s own flagship store at a discounted price of CNY 2,999, down from its regular price of CNY 3,699.

Once the initial promo runs out the 12/128GB Redmi K30 Pro will costs just like the 8/256GB model.

Xiaomi says it aims for improved multitasking and stutter-less gameplay with the added RAM. Otherwise the phone is unchanged – that means a notch-less 6.67-inch 1080p Super AMOLED, a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging.

You obtain a motorized pop-up 20MP selfie camera, while on a corner there’s a 64MP main camera, 5MP 2x telephoto, 13MP ultrawide and a depth sensor.

