Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU Launched

Xiaomi has launched three new RedmiBook fashions in China. The RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 are all powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 collection processors and are available a number of configurations with as much as 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. As the title suggests, they arrive in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch fashions, with slim bezels. The three skinny and mild notebooks will go on sale beginning June 1. As of now, they’re up for pre-sale.

RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16: Price

The RedmiBook 13 is available in three configurations. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU/ 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,200), the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU/ 16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,300), and the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,000). The RedmiBook 13 is listed in a silver color choice.

The RedmiBook 14 and the RedmiBook 16 are available the identical three CPU and RAM variants, the one distinction being that there isn’t any 1TB SSD choice. They are all solely out there with 512GB of storage. According to a report by Gizmochina, the three variants with 512GB storage are priced at CNY 3,799, CNY 3,999, and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 47,700) respectively. The RedmiBook 14 is available in a silver variant whereas the RedmiBook 16 is available in a gray variant.

All three laptops will go on sale from June 1, nevertheless, an early sale is at the moment occurring till May 31. As of now, there isn’t any info on availability of those laptops within the worldwide market.

RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16: Specifications

The RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and the RedmiBook 16 share the identical design aesthetic and are powered by the 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 collection cellular CPUs. They are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with as much as 16GB of DDR4 RAM and as much as 512GB of SATA SSD storage. Notably, the RedmiBook 13 has a variant with the Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB PCle SSD. The graphics are dealt with by the AMD Radeon built-in graphics chipset.

All three skinny and mild laptops include full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) shows with 60Hz refresh fee and whereas the RedmiBook 13 and RedmiBook 14 have 250nits of brightness, the RedmiBook 16 goes as much as 300nits. The 13 and 14-inch fashions of the RedmiBook are backed by 40Wh batteries whereas the 16-inch mannequin is backed by a barely bigger 46Wh battery. For connectivity, all three laptops include two USB Type-C ports, an everyday USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They even have twin band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

The sound is dealt with by two 2W audio system with DTS audio processing. They have Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition pre-installed. The RemdiBook 13 measures 307.3x195x17.8mm and weighs 1.23kg. The RedmiBook 14 measures 320x203x16.85mm and weighs 1.2kg. Lastly, the RemdiBook 16 measures 367.20×232.85×17.55mm and weighs 1.8kg.