Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 surfaces on TENAA listing

With nearly all Redmi Note 9 relative launched currently, it’s time for the vanilla Redmi Note 9 to head out also. And according to this TENAA listing, we will not need to wait a lot longer. The very same mobile phone appeared on the Chinese 3C qualification web site also.

Now, just like all TENAA listings, this distributes the primary specifications together with a lot of the style. The last appears to be in accordance with the remainder of the Redmi Note 9 phones with a quad-camera configuration on the back. The screen is 6.43″, IPS LCD with a conventional nowadays 1080 x 2340 px resolution. Battery is ranked at 4,920 mAh.

.

.

.

.



Images of the Redmi Note 9

However, rather than a side-mounted finger print visitor, the vanilla design sporting activities a back-mounted one. Also, the punch-hole for the front video camera is positioned in the upper-left edge rather in the facility.

The video camera configuration shows up to consist of a 48 MP primary sensing unit as well as a 13 MP front-facing one. And regrettably, there’s no details on the remainder of the electronic cameras as well as the chipset. It’s thought to be a MediaTek Helio 80 SoC, yet it’s not yet validated. The memory arrangements, however, are 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM with 32 GB/64 GB/128 GB of interior storage space. A microSD card port is readily available also.

This is basically all we might collect from the listing, yet by the appearances of it, it will not take lengthy prior to the Redmi Note 9 obtains launched. After all, it has actually passed a lot of the obligatory qualifications in the nation.

Source ( in Chinese)