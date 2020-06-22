Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro/9 Pro Max review

Introduction

The Redmi Note lineup has been an essential pillar in Xiaomi’s smartphone business and rightfully so as it ranks highly on the bang-for-buck scale. Now, within their ninth generation, the Redmi Notes are as attractive as ever, but the maker did not allow it to be easy on the consumers by adopting a rather confusing naming convention.

We have the Redmi Note 9 Pro for review and this could be the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – an India-exclusive model. There is only one difference and that is the selfie camera – 16MP vs. 32MP. Here’s a direct connect to compare the 2.



Then again, India also gets a Redmi Note 9 Pro model but that’s identical to the global Redmi Note 9S. Here’s an immediate link to compare these other two.

No, it’s certainly wasn’t easy checking the Redmi Note 9 series all in one place but we did our best.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, just like the many Redmi Notes before it, looks like a fairly solid midranger sold on a budget-friendly price. It includes a large screen, gaming-friendly hardware by Qualcomm, an attractive multi-camera setup, a beefy battery, and the newest Android with MIUI, obviously.

Xiaomi has checked virtually all checkboxes for a mid-ranger, its screen even offers HDR10 support and you will find hardly any holes in the spec sheet. Some might have wanted to see 90Hz refresh rate for the screen, but we have been not sure they’re looking at the proper price bracket for that.

Let’s take a closer look at the specs of the international Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

Body: Plastic frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, splash-proof, 165.8×76.7×8.8 mm, 209g.

Plastic frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, splash-proof, 165.8×76.7×8.8 mm, 209g. Display: 6.67″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi, HDR10.

6.67″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi, HDR10. Rear cameras: Primary: 64MP, f/1.9 aperture, 1/2.72″ sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, PDAF. Ultrawide: 8MP, f/2.2, 1/4″, 1.12µm pixels. Macro: 5MP, f/2.4, 1.12µm, AF. Depth sensor: 2MP; [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected] video recording, EIS.

64MP, f/1.9 aperture, 1/2.72″ sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, PDAF. 8MP, f/2.2, 1/4″, 1.12µm pixels. 5MP, f/2.4, 1.12µm, AF. 2MP; [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected] video recording, EIS. Front camera: 16MP, f/2.5 aperture, 1.0µm pixels. 1080p/30fps video recording.

16MP, f/2.5 aperture, 1.0µm pixels. 1080p/30fps video recording. OS: Android 10; MIUI 11.

Android 10; MIUI 11. Chipset: Snapdragon 720G (8nm): Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver), Adreno 618 GPU.

Snapdragon 720G (8nm): Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver), Adreno 618 GPU. Memory: 6GB of RAM; 64/128GB UFS 2.1 storage; dedicated microSD slot.

6GB of RAM; 64/128GB UFS 2.1 storage; dedicated microSD slot. Battery: 5,020mAh; 30W fast charging.

5,020mAh; 30W fast charging. Connectivity: LTE-A; USB-C; Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band GPS; Bluetooth 5.0; Radio; IR blaster.

LTE-A; USB-C; Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band GPS; Bluetooth 5.0; Radio; IR blaster. Misc: Side-mounted fingerprint reader; 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro needs to have the same P2i nano-coating as its Indian counterpart, though Xiaomi hasn’t mentioned this in the state specs sheet. This is really a water-repellent coating against high humidity and light splashes applied on the internals of the telephone. It just isn’t water-resistant, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro could possibly die the minute it is fully submerged in water.

Unboxing the Redmi Note 9 Pro

Our Redmi Note 9 Pro arrived without its retail box, but we are able to still demonstrate what you would find inside. The phone is bundled with a 30W charger, a USB-C cable, and a transparent silicone case.

Some units may possibly or might not feature a very thin screen protector pre-applied within the factory.