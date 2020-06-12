Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in for review

The extra inexpensive Redmi Note 9 comes with the identical general design because the Pro model and a lot of the similar specs on the simply over 200. Weve acquired a Forest Green unit and right heres what grabbed our preliminary consideration.

The cellphone has a 6.53 LCD, which is relatively large and mixed with the comparatively thick bezels on the perimeters make for a fairly large cellphone. Still the footprint is greater than respectable for the display measurement, contemplating the pricing of the cellphone.

Flipping the cellphone, now we have the signature sq. digital camera setup, seen in all Redmi Note 9 units. This vanilla model additionally has its fingerprint scanner right here. It’s not a elaborate under-display sensor, nevertheless it’s tremendous quick and correct.

The 48MP predominant shooter and the 8MP ultrawide digital camera are on the highest row, whereas the underside two models are a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The LED flash needed to be moved to the facet of the sq. setup, whereas under the snappers Xiaomi nonetheless put in the relatively cheesy 48MP AI Quad Camera label.

The entrance digital camera has a 13MP sensor and f/2.three lens. We’ll actually be analyzing the efficiency of all shooters in nice element in our detailed review.

Another of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9’s key promoting factors is the 5,020 mAh battery that chargers over USB-C at as much as 18W.

There can be reverse 9W charging via a cable, so you’ll be able to share among the energy with different units, offered you’ve the correct cable for that. In the field, you get a traditional USB-A to USB-C cable and a 22.5W charger, in addition to a clear case to guard the cellphone.

We now set off to seek out if the cellphone is a worthy buy. The full review ought to provide the reply so hold watching this area.