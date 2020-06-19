Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup is the crowd’s favorite in markets around the world as it took over soon after the Moto G lineup lost its magic and the latest generation Redmi Notes came early this year with major design overhaul, better processors, bigger batteries and all the MIUI 11 features at your disposal. And as always, at an acceptable price point.

Today’s subject of our review is the Redmi Note 9 – a computer device that’s a close relative to the Redmi Note 9S. It feels very nearly as if the 2 handsets are simply different configurations of one model. The vanilla 9, for example, is slightly more compact since it has a smaller screen, employs a MediaTek G85 SoC, has NFC in most markets and there is a resolution drop in the macro and selfie shooters.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro specs

Body: 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm, 199g; Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and frame, water-repellent coating.

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm, 199g; Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and frame, water-repellent coating. Screen: 6.53″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi.

6.53″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi. Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Memory: 3GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, dedicated microSD slot.

3GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, dedicated microSD slot. OS/Software: Android 10, MIUI 11.

Android 10, MIUI 11. Rear camera: Main: 48MP, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.0″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv., PDAF. Ultra wide-angle: 8MP, f/2.2, 1/4.0″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, 118Ë FoV, fixed focus; Macro: 2MP, f/2.42, AF; 2MP depth sensor.

Main: 48MP, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.0″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv., PDAF. Ultra wide-angle: 8MP, f/2.2, 1/4.0″ sensor, 1.12µm pixels, 118Ë FoV, fixed focus; Macro: 2MP, f/2.42, AF; 2MP depth sensor. Front camera: 13MP, f/2.3, 1/3.1″, 1.12µm.

13MP, f/2.3, 1/3.1″, 1.12µm. Video recording: Rear camera: Full HD [email protected] Front camera: Full HD [email protected]

Rear camera: Full HD [email protected] Front camera: Full HD [email protected] Battery: 5,020 mAh, 18W fast charging, supports reverse charging at 9W.

5,020 mAh, 18W fast charging, supports reverse charging at 9W. Misc: NFC (market dependant); rear-mounted fingerprint reader, IR blaster;

On paper, the Redmi Note 9S seems like the greater deal but there are some points to consider here before jumping in to any conclusions. The vanilla Note 9 might interest someone buying handset with smaller screen or the feature that produces the phone behave as a power bank. Yep, one curious feature disparity between your Note 9S and the Note 9 is that the latter can charge still another device at 9W.

It’s also vital that you see how the the ISP stacks from the Note 9S. Since the 2 devices share mostly exactly the same camera hardware, the ISPs on the SoCs are what makes them different. And as we know, that could produce a huge difference, just to illustrate Snapdragon vs Exynos debate with the present Galaxy S20 family. Of course, we expect different battery endurance as well. We are sure it will have the desired effect with that chunky 5,020 mAh battery but will it be much better than the Snapdragon 720G-powered Note 9S? Let’s find out.

Unboxing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The device comes in a box containing the usual user manuals, a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer, a transparent silicone protective case, and an electric adapter. The last one is rated at 22.5W, nevertheless the phone it self caps at 18W. Xiaomi says it uses that charger for more than one device, so you could say it’s a universal plug for Xiaomi devices.