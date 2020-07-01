Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 Stable Beta

One of Xiaomi’s hottest mid-range phones, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has just entered the second phase of the MIUI update cycle meaning it’s one step nearer to obtaining the final stable release of MIUI 12. Some beta testers are now getting the MIUI 12 Stable Beta for the global variant of the telephone. The build number is MIUI 12.0.0.4 QGGMIXM and involves a 632MB download.

The update includes most of the MIUI 12 features such as Dark Mode 2.0, enhanced security, new camera functions while the system animations and UI have now been changed aswell. We suspect that the Redmi Note 7 and Poco F1 will be the next on the list for the final and stable beta version of the software since all three phones entered the MIUI 12 beta phase together.

Of course, for the present time the update is limited to beta testers but the stable global version of MIUI 12 is simply around the corner and may arrive in these weeks if no major bugs arise.

Via