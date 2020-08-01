Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB, 6GB RAM 6.53″ LTE GSM 64MP Factory Unlocked Smartphone – Global Model (Forest Green) (Green, 128)



Price: $230.98

(as of Aug 01,2020 00:29:25 UTC – Details)



64MP quad-camera.Flagship-level camera. Ultra-high-resolution, every detail matters.

25 times of pixels of the display. Zoom in for more details.Supports 4K video recording, 960fps slow-motion video recording.

20MP selfie camera.

Fine-tuned AI Beautify for photo taking and video recording.The portrait mode allows you to adjust the depth of field blur and take more professional selfies.

Gaming processor with LiquidCool technology.

Helio G90T gaming processor Cortex-A76 architecture Greater performance compare to Snapdragon 710*.

Powerful GPU performance. Run high-intensity games at a sustainably high frame rate.

Streamlined design.

4-sided 3D curved back. Fits comfortably in your hand. Low blue light TÜV Rheinland-certified screen.

Starts with 6G RAM and multifunctional NFC.

Turns your phone to a wallet.

Handle multi-tasking easily.

Splash-proof coating.

Protect the phone against accidental splashes and spills.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and rear.

Reduced the possibility of screen damage from falling.

Rubber seal for connector.

Dust and splash-proof.

6.53 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR – Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

128GB + 6GB RAM – microSD, up to 256 GB – MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-core – Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery – Android 9 Pie

Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4 – Front Camera: 20 MP, f/2.0 – Video: [email protected]

Unlocked cellphones are compatible with most of the GSM carriers ( Like T-Mobile or AT&T ) but please be aware that are not compatible with CDMA carriers ( Like Sprint or Verizon Wireless for example ) – FCC ID: 2AFZZG7G