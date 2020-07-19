Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 64GB + 4GB RAM, 6.3″ LTE 48MP Factory Unlocked GSM Smartphone – International Version (Moonlight White)

Price:
$299.99 - $167.00
(as of Jul 19,2020 16:54:29 UTC – Details)
Design Upgrade.
2.5D glass enclosure in popular colors
Smaller chin and bezels
90% high screen-to-body ratio
Camera Upgrade.
48MP quad camera
More than just ultra-clear pictures
Portraits, wide-angle, and macro, have it all
Experience Upgrade.
4000mAh Battery Capacity + 18W Fast Charge
TÜV Rheinland certified display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 flagship experience
Quality Upgrade.
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back
Splash-resistant nano-coating
Superior quality guarantee
6.3 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) – Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
64GB + 4GB RAM – microSD, up to 256 GB – Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon Octa-core – Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Rear (Main) Camera: Quad 48MP(wide) + 8MP(ultrawide) + 2MP(dedicated macro camera) + 2MP – Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0 – Video: [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]
Unlocked cellphones are compatible with most of the GSM carriers ( Like T-Mobile or AT&T ) but please be aware that are not compatible with CDMA carriers ( Like Sprint or Verizon Wireless for example ) – FCC ID: 2AFZZC3JG