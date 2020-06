The Redmi Note 7 Pro received the latest MIUI 11 about six months ago and today the telephone got an update because of its underlying OS so it’s now running Android 10.

The changelog does not say much about the update except there are some stability improvements and that May’s security patch is included.

The patch weighs around 2.1GB and is seeding to Chinese units right now. The global rollout should follow in a few weeks if normal practices are maintained.

