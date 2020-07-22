Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 benchmark scoresheet confirms Dimensity 820 5G

There were reports about the still unreleased Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 running the recently revealed MediaTek Dimensity 820 however this is most likely the very first difficult proof to back it up.

In the AI-Benchmark efficiency ranking, the Redmi Note 10 appeared on 2nd position right after the vivo iQOO Z1 with its Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The listing itself does not expose as much other than that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM or a minimum of among the variations will.

The listing might likewise recommend that the handset is simply around the corner and is approaching release.

Source