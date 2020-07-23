Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom scores highly in DxOMark’s testing

DxOMark did an evaluation of Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro Zoom and learnt that it’s not too shoddy. At least according to the general rating of 120 points This puts it right after in 2015’s Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro.

They discovered that the phone excels in autofocus speeds, direct exposure, white balance precision and the quantity of information in requirement and zoom shots outdoors are likewise excellent. However, there’s a loss of texture sometimes and colors get an unique shade. As opposed to the outside shots, the indoor zoom shots lose information. The ultrawide cam was discovered doing not have when it concerns sound and vibrant variety.

You can check out the complete evaluation at the source link listed below to learn more about all 4 electronic cameras (3 of them really functional) along with how the phone fares versus the competitors in video recording.

