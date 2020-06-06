Xiaomi Redmi 9 specs, design and pricing revealed by online retailer

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 reportedly arriving on June 25 has been listed on online retailer Lazada’s Filipino website with its pictures, specs, and pricing.

The specs listed on the e-commerce web site align effectively with earlier rumors, which means the Redmi 9 comes with a Helio G80 SoC below the hood and has two reminiscence variations – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. There’s additionally a devoted microSD card slot for storage growth.

The Redmi 9 is constructed round a 6.53″ FullHD+ show that has a notch up prime for the 8MP selfie digicam. The again of the smartphone, that has a textured end and appears to be like like a mixture of the Redmi Ok30 and Redmi Note 8 Pro’s again panels, is dwelling to a quad digicam setup comprising a 13MP predominant, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor items.









Redmi 9 comes with 4 cameras on the again

The Redmi 9 is available in three colours and packs a 5,020 mAh battery which attracts energy by a USB-C port at as much as 18W.

Other highlights of the Redmi 9 embody a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, AI Face Unlock, IR Blaster, twin SIM help, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 3GB/32GB model is priced at PHP6,990 ($140/125) and the 4GB/64GB at PHP7,490 ($150/135). At the time of penning this, the 32GB model is offered for buy in a flash sale.

That’s shocking since Xiaomi’s Philippines department hasn’t made any official bulletins concerning the Redmi 9 on the time of penning this, which means the retailer doubtless jumped the weapons and an official announcement is not too distant.

Thanks for the tip!

Source | Via