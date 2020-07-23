Xiaomi Redmi 9 in for review

Xiaomi initially presented the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was followed by a more cost effective Redmi Note 9, and lastly the lineup was total with the Redmi 9 that was revealed 2 times – very first for Europe, and 2 weeks later on in China.

This EUR150 smart device is probably the real bearer of the Redmi spirit, intending to provide strong smart device experience at the most affordable cost point possible.

The Redmi 9 is a clear advance from its Redmi 8 predecessor and in truth sits closer to its larger bro – the Redmi Note 9 – with a correct 6.53″ LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 4 video cameras on the back, and most current MIUI right out of package.

Affordable mobile phones are popular with their plastic construct that feels inexpensive, however that is not the case with the Redmi 9 – it provides definitely feels more premium than its cost recommends.

Looking at the front, there is a waterdrop notch that still polarizes fans’ viewpoints, however a minimum of it is not unpleasing to the eye as a punch-hole on an LCD with the additional black circle and the distorted pixels.

The quad-cam setup on the back has actually a decently sized 13 MP sensing unit, an ultrawide webcam, one 5 MP macro, and another 2 MP depth sensing unit, and there is likewise 1080 p video recording. The selfie shooter is 8 MP f/2.0 and it brings some standard AI functions for all the Bokeh fans.

Thankfully, we see a USB-C port on the bottom for the 5,020 mAh battery. Xiaomi was truly happy to reveal that it supports 18 W quick charging, however the battery charger in our retail box is simply 10 W, which is a frustration.

Our system is in Purple, however there are 2 more colors on the global markets – Black andGreen The MediaTek G80 chipset has 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which must provide good efficiency seeing the EUR150 cost.

Our review is well in progress and it ought to be finished in the list below days. Stay tuned!