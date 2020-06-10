Xiaomi Redmi 9 debuts with four cameras, Helio G80 and 150 price tag

The Redmi Note 9 lineup is already on sale, but it surely’s solely now that Xiaomi is giving us probably the most first member of the common 9 lineup. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has four cameras, a strong if unspectacular chipset and an very aggressive price tag.

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53 LCD with Full HD+ decision – a significant improve over the HD+ decision of the Redmi 8. The entrance is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and the corporate claims the cellphone has 89.83% screen-to-body ratio.

The Redmi 9 is powered by the Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 3/Four GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage. There can be help for 2 nano-SIM playing cards alongside one microSD slot for as much as 512 extra gigs.

The four cameras on the again go as follows: 13 MP f/2.2 important digital camera, Eight MP f/2.2 118-degrees FoV ultrawide-angle snapper, 5MP f/2.Four macro shooter and 2 MP depth helper. On the entrance, sitting inside a waterdrop notch, is the 8MP f/2.Zero selfie cam with mounted focus.

This cellphone has a giant 5,020 mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging, however you solely get a 10W charger within the field. At least the port is USB-C, and proper subsequent to it there’s a 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity specs embrace Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz. There can be NFC, however the availability would possibly range between markets.











Xiaomi Redmi 9

Currently, the cellphone will be discovered on Xiaomi Spain’s web site in three colours – Black, Green, Purple.

The 3/32GB model prices 149, whereas the 4/64GB items are 179 a bit. Other retailers like Banggood and Gearbest are additionally providing the machine, ranging from $139, however you must test for extra taxes or tariffs since will probably be shipped from Hong Kong or China.

Source