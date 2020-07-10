Xiaomi plans global launch for a phone, Mi Band 5, electric scooter and more for July 15

Xiaomi is gearing up for the global launch of a few gadgets which can be part of its ecosystem. The company’s Twitter account posted this teasing message to announce the date for the event – July 15 (next Wednesday).

There’s a phone hiding in the top 1 / 2 of the second “2” – the style with the fingerprint reader just below the cameras matches the back of the Redmi 9 exactly. It’s already available in Spain, though, beating even the launch in China. Still, it’s maybe not yet available everywhere in Europe and certainly not globally.

Next up is a TELEVISION in the last “0”. Xiaomi did unveil the Mi TELEVISION Master just last week, a 65” OLED TELEVISION with a 120 Hz panel. The company does have other TELEVISION models that are yet to go global, so we can’t be certain. And that “USB cable” around the TV might actually be the Mi TV Stick HDMI dongle (which launched in Europe just yesterday)

The other two are easy to guess – the Mi Band 5 goes global (both the vanilla and NFC version should really be available) and there’s a new electric scooter in route (the Mi Scooter 2 Pro, perhaps, though it may be joined by the 1S and/or Lite).

Finally, there is apparently a speaker in the underside half of the 2nd “2”. It could be the Mi Smart Home Hub as opposed to just a typical Bluetooth speaker.

The event will soon be livestreamed on several platforms, it starts at 12 noon GMT on July 15.

