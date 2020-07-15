Xiaomi phone with 5G and 120W charger gets certified

The number of companies, joining the 100W+ fast-charging hype train is getting bigger and bigger with every day. Today a Xiaomi smartphone was certified with a 120W charger on 3C (or CCC) – Chinese Compulsory Certification.







M2007J1SC on 3C

The M2007J1SC device will be able to reach 20V at 6A through the charger which carries the model number MDY-12-ED. We do not have any other specs, aside from the fact that this will be a 5G smartphone, but this is hardly a surprise anymore.

Xiaomi is the fourth company or brand that promised a massive increase in charging speeds in the past few days, following iQOO’s official announcement on Monday, Oppo’s event today and Realme is also planning an unveiling for tomorrow.

Lenovo is officially introducing its first Legion gaming device on July 22, and it is expected to also have impressive fast-charging speed – 90W, even if it looks slow in perspective to the current trend.

Via