Xiaomi Philippines catalog reveals Redmi 9A key specs

Xiaomi is much significantly more than just a smartphone manufacturer and its own latest product catalog shows us plenty of upcoming smart gadgets designed for the Philipines market. The July-August brochure also unmasked the anticipated Redmi 9A complete with its key specs and a placeholder image.









The phone will be powered by the yet to be announced MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with a CPU clocked at 2.0Ghz. It will boast a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie cam. The back will feature a 13MP primary camera while the battery is likely to remain at 5,000 mAh.

In addition to the Redmi 9A, the catalog also details other upcoming products from the Xiaomi product group. These are the upcoming Mi TV Stick which is sold with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, the Mi Outdoor Watch and a broad selection of household accessories. The Poco F2 Pro, Black Shark 3 series and recently launched Mi Smart Band 5 is likewise making their way to the Philipines.









Mi TV Stick and Outdoor Watch

Source | Via