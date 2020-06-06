Xiaomi patents folding phone that looks a lot like the Huawei Mate X

On Friday, a new patent was printed for Xiaomi by the CNIPA for a smartphone design submitted in late-2019. Weve seen a bunch of patents for smartphones in numerous kind elements together with foldable ones, and clamshell designs. Remember, simply because an OEM patents a new design, doesnt essentially imply it’s going to arrive to the mass market. That stated, lets have a look at the newest patent from Xiaomi.

At first look, the foldable smartphone design looks a lot like Huaweis Mate X foldable smartphone. Patent drawings barely enhanced by LetsGoDigital present a machine with a show that folds outwards, and options a bar the place the phone is supposed to be held. Not solely is that this the thickest part of the smartphone, however this bar additionally homes the machines 4 cameras. There is not any devoted selfie digital camera(s), so these cameras shall be used for closeups as properly.

Much like the Mate X, theres even a charging port at the backside finish of the digital camera deal with which acts as a grip for the proper hand whereas the phone is in the unfolded place. We surprise if the hinge will use a mechanism like the Mate Xs Falcon Wing. When folded, the display screen wraps round the back and front of the phone with very small bezels. When opened, the display screen turns into a massive pill floor, leaving the digital camera pointing to the again. Otherwise, when its closed, the aspect with the bigger display screen space turns into the principal show.

Huaweis Mate Xs may be very costly at round $2700 with restricted market availability. Aside from its exceedingly excessive worth level, Huaweis Mate Xs doesnt include Google Services, which makes it laborious to contemplate in Western markets over the solely actual different competitors on this area: the Samsung Galaxy Fold.









Huawei Mate Xs

If Xiaomi launched a folding phone that might compete with the Mate Xs and the Galaxy Fold, thered be one other (probably cheaper) different that will certainly include Google Play Services. Xiaomi has but to launch any folding smartphone to this present day however based mostly on the patent drawings weve seen, it’s keen to take action.

It was over a 12 months in the past that Xiaomi teased its double-folding smartphone being utilized by the firms co-founder, Lin Bin. Yet, Xiaomi has but to launch any folding smartphone. We surprise if 2020 shall be the 12 months that Xiaomi lastly markets a folding machine like the ones we have seen in leaks. Whatever Xiaomi is engaged on, it certain appears to be taking its time to determine the kinks  particularly after seeing what Samsung went by means of with the Galaxy Fold.

