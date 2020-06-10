Xiaomi patents a phone design with pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi explores varied designs (as we have now seen,within the,previous), and whereas the newest patent it was granted is not probably the most thrilling of them it is one we are able to anticipate to see in a phone a lot sooner.

Xiaomi Files New Pop-Up Mobile Patent. I Think This One Will Launch Around 15-17Okay. pic.twitter.com/Sy4127AkPQ  Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 10, 2020

The patent was initially filed in August of 2018, when the pop-up hype was at its heights. Now pop up telephones have dwindled in numbers because the a lot less complicated from an engineering perspective punch gap is turning into the norm. Also some OEMs have complained that pop-up cameras make it more durable to realize water safety. So there may be a likelihood that the challenge may need been scrapped altogether.

Source: WIPO

If it does come to be we have now loads of angles from this patent, so we are able to get a actually good thought what this phone would seem like. Theres a USB-C port on the backside and a few speaker grilles in very apparent locations.

There isnt a headphone jack, although, which could point out this could have been meant as a flagship phone. The place and look of the top-most camera leads us to imagine that is a periscope zoom setup with two auxiliary cameras, in all probability ultrawide and depth sensors.

Source  Via