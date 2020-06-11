Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Turn to Smartphone Imports for India Market as Plants Struggle

China’s Xiaomi and Oppo are importing some smartphone models in to India as their local plants struggle to reunite to production levels needed to meet demand that built up throughout lockdown, sources familiar with matter said.

The move is just a costly one as the world’s second-largest smartphone market imposes steep tariffs on imports of devices and components – part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost manufacturing in India. Most foreign brands in India make almost all of their smartphones locally.

It also underscores the challenges India faces in kick-starting production as new coronavirus cases soar to not quite 300,000 while significantly more than 8,000 people have died.

Manufacturing facilities in India have been allowed since May to resume operations but several smartphone plants continue to be grappling with labour shortages, three sources told Reuters.

It had not been immediately clear how many phones the Chinese brands are now actually importing, the sources added, declining to be identified as these were perhaps not authorised to discuss the matter with media.

At the same time, demand is high because phones – not deemed crucial goods by the government – were not allowed to be sold through the nationwide lockdown of not quite two months.

The bulk of the Xiaomi smartphones sold in India are created by contract manufacturer Foxconn in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, while Oppo assembles its India-made phones at a plant on the outskirts of New Delhi.

“This is purely to take care of the demand that is there and the fact that they (Xiaomi) are not able to produce to meet demand,” among the sources said, adding the imports were a short-term measure until production and distribution gets back to normal.

Xiaomi did not respond to a request for comment and Foxconn declined to comment.

Oppo’s plant, which also makes phones for the OnePlus and Realme brands owned by common parent BBK Electronics, reopened with just minimal staffing on May 7. But it had to close again for greater than a week after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a few instances, staff at Oppo as well as other smartphone plants have either resigned or perhaps not shown up for work for fear of contracting the virus on assembly lines where people work closely, sources said.

“My father said if you live, you’ll find another job,” one worker who recently resigned from the Oppo factory told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Oppo India declined to comment.

The production snags have meant delays to sales plans.

OnePlus, which competes with Apple in India’s $400 (roughly Rs. 30,300)-plus smartphone segment, has received to stagger sales of its latest model on Amazon’s India website.

Realme said in a emailed statement it has been challenging to meet market demand due to supply chain disruptions and “limited production capabilities”.

It added it could not risk the health of factory employees by ramping up production quickly and that it expected to be at normal manufacturing capacity by the end of July.

