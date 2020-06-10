Xiaomi offers sneak peek at the Mi Notebook before tomorrow’s event: 1080p display, Core i7 CPU

Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi Notebook tomorrow at noon, India time. Today, the company is offering a final round of sneak peeks. The laptop will be ultra thin and ultra light and it will have an SSD.

The company advertises that as 30x faster than HDDs. Which it may well be, but this really is hardly the first Mi laptop to have SSD (both SATA and PCIe, based on how much you had been willing to spend).

Here’s a glimpse of what you should be seeing tomorrow.

The stage is defined and so are we to launch the #MiNoteBook. Tune in tomorrow at 12 Noon to watch the Livestream on our social networking handles. RT🔁 if you are willing to #MakeEpicHappen pic.twitter.com/AOotUZK7rT  Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 10, 2020

Anyway, heres a short video that shows a couple of tantalizing close-ups of the laptop. Theres something interesting going on with the keyboard (longer key travel, perhaps?), well uncover what tomorrow.

The event page for tomorrows reveal shows a few key specs for the laptop  a 1080p screen, Intel Core i7 processor, the aforementioned SSD and a promise of long battery life. Tune in tomorrow for the rest of the details.













If you dont feel like likely to the store, Xiaomi will publish an AR app that may let you explore the Mi Notebook from the comfortable surroundings of your own home.