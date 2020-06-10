Xiaomi offers sneak peek at the Mi Notebook before tomorrow’s event: 1080p display, Core i7 CPU

By
Jasyson
-

Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi Notebook tomorrow at noon, India time. Today, the company is offering a final round of sneak peeks. The laptop will be ultra thin and ultra light and it will have an SSD.

The company advertises that as 30x faster than HDDs. Which it may well be, but this really is hardly the first Mi laptop to have SSD (both SATA and PCIe, based on how much you had been willing to spend).

Anyway, heres a short video that shows a couple of tantalizing close-ups of the laptop. Theres something interesting going on with the keyboard (longer key travel, perhaps?), well uncover what tomorrow.

The event page for tomorrows reveal shows a few key specs for the laptop  a 1080p screen, Intel Core i7 processor, the aforementioned SSD and a promise of long battery life. Tune in tomorrow for the rest of the details.



1080p display
Core i7 CPU
Long battery life

Thin and light  1080p display  Core i7 CPU  Long battery life

If you dont feel like likely to the store, Xiaomi will publish an AR app that may let you explore the Mi Notebook from the comfortable surroundings of your own home.



Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR