Xiaomi Mi WiFi Repeater Professional Extender (with Plug, 300Mbps, 2.4 GHz) WiFi Signal Enhancement Receiver Wireless Network Signal Improvement Wireless Router

description: Xiaomi Pro 300M Smart Home WiFi Amplifier 2.4G WIFI Repeater Extender Signal Amplifier Universal Wireless Router feature: 1. Two powerful high-gain external antennas can provide greater coverage and better performance. 2. Wireless function, expand your wireless coverage. 3. Compatible with routers of other brands. 4. Transmission speed: 300Mbps. 5. Support up to 64 devices to meet the needs of the entire family. 6. Easily manage the network settings of Xiaomi Mi WiFi application. 7. This amplifier will be updated automatically without any adjustment. 8. Plug and play, easy to use. specification: Brand: Xiaomi Pro black Dimensions: 69x69x35mm / 2.71×2.71×1.37” Net weight: 131g Network standards: IEEE 802.11n / IEEE 802.11b / IEEE 802.11g Transmission rate: 300 (Mbps) Frequency range: 2.4 GHz Antenna type: external antenna Working temperature: 0-40℃ Storage temperature: -40~70℃ include: 1 WIFI repeater amplifier