Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve to launch globally soon

Last December, Xiaomi unveiled its Mi Watch Color in China and according to a new report it’s going to end up being the company’s first globally available smartwatch. It will be sold in international markets since the Mi Watch Revolve plus it was spotted in the Mi Watch app along side the upcoming Mi Smart Band 4C which is expected to be considered a rebranded Redmi band.

In addition, Spanish YouTuber eSavants managed to get his hands on the smartwatch and uploaded an unboxing video where it obviously shows up since the Mi Watch Revolve. The author explains he got the watch through AliExpress for around 90.









Xiaomi Watch Color in Black and Silver

The Mi Watch Revolve will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC as well as a heart-rate and sleep trackers. It will be waterproof up to 5ATM and certainly will come with a battery life rate at 14 days under normal usage.

