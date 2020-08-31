Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve (aka Color) and Mi Band 5 coming to India

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch its first smartwatch in India, the Mi Watch Revolve. It will be joined by the company’s latest smart band, the Mi Band 5.

The watch is actually the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color rather than a new model. It seems that “Revolve” will be the global name for the time piece not just for India.

The elevator pitch for the watch is a 1.39” AMOLED display, stainless steel body, 14-day battery life and a MIUI-customized version of Wear OS. It launched at CNY 800 in China, which translates to INR 8,600 or so (not accounting for local taxes).

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is already available outside of China and is now preparing to make its Indian debut. Compared to the Band 4, it boasts a larger 1.1” display and a more convenient magnetic charger. You can read our review for more details.

As for price, the current Mi Band 4 costs INR 2,300, so the new model should cost about the same. One thing that’s not clear is whether the band will have NFC – a feature typically reserved for the Chinese models.

Unfortunately, there’s no clue as to when exactly the two wearables will launch in India.

