Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Spotted on European Certification Site: Report

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick was recently spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) internet site, hinting at a possible launch soon. The Mi TV Stick is the rumoured upcoming Android streaming dongle, similar to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. Having leaked last month via Xiaomi Germany and now this, hints that Xiaomi’s new streaming stick could launch in Europe very soon. Xiaomi recently introduced the Mi Box 4K in India that means it could most likely bring the Mi TV Stick here too.

The listing was published on June 16, as reported by GoogleChromecast.com. The product is listed as “TV set-top box Mi TV Stick of the Mi brand,” with a model number MDZ-24-AA. The listing doesn’t always have any other information regarding the product. However, considering it will go up against Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, we can you know what some of its features might be. Another question that still remains, is whether or not it’ll support 4K. Since there is no 4K in the name, it’s possible there may be two versions of the Mi TV Stick, exactly like Amazon’s solution.

According to an earlier leaked image via WinFuture, the Mi TV Stick seems to be smaller than Xiaomi’s smart TV remotes and will most likely not have a USB or optical audio port, because it will plug straight into your TV. It will also probably run on Android TV 9 Pie, just like the Mi Box 4K.

