Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick has not been officially announced yet, but the product has now been listed on e-commerce platforms AliExpress and Gearbest. The listings are elaborate and contain step-by-step images, including a series of unboxing pictures showing the exact design and box contents of the sales package. The listings declare that the Mi TV Stick could be for sale in two variants – full-HD and 4K – and can expectedly run on Android TV, with access to popular apps and games on the platform.

Mi TV Stick price and availability

The Mi TV Stick has been rumoured for a while now, after having a report last month unveiled initial information on the device. The full-HD version of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has been listed on AliExpress for around $65 (approximately Rs. 4,900), while the 4K version is on Gearbest for $133 (approximately Rs. 10,100). The listings were spotted by GoogleChromecast.com.

The AliExpress listing is significantly more detailed, and shows pictures of these devices unboxed, suggesting that this is certainly a legitimate listing for an item that is apt to be officially announced very soon. Interestingly, it’s possible to purchase the Mi TV Stick from either internet site already, though it will be shipped only from June 30 onwards, according to the Gearbest listing.

Photo Credit: AliExpress

Like the Mi Box 4K that was launched in India recently for Rs. 3,499, the Mi TV Stick runs only on Android TV with no PatchWall launcher on top. Xiaomi could start just the full-HD version from the Mi TV Stick inside India with a much lower cost than the entries on AliExpress, considering the competing pricing from the Mi Box 4K. However, there is no phrase on a great India start for the product yet.

Mi TV Stick specifications, features

The listings and pictures suggest almost all of the specifications from the Mi TV Stick. Apart from working on Android TV being unfaithful Pie in addition to being accessible in full-HD in addition to 4K variations, the device includes a quad-core cpu, 1GB regarding RAM, EIGHT GIGABYTES of inner storage for apps in addition to app info, and has a Bluetooth tone remote that will enable access to Google Assistant. The remote offers hotkeys for Netflix in addition to Amazon Prime Video. The listing on Gearbest for the 4K variant claims that there will probably be 2GB regarding RAM in addition to support for HDR.

The form factor from the Mi TV Stick implies that it can be blocked directly into typically the HDMI port from the TV, in addition to stay concealed behind typically the TV while visiting use. The device will need its own strength source; a great adapter is roofed in the container along with a USB cable, but it will surely presumably become possible to get in touch typically the Mi TV Stick directly to the USB slot on many TVs for power. Access to various programs and game titles on typically the Android TV platform, which includes popular loading services, as well available on typically the Mi TV Stick.

