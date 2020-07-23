Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price revised to Rs 3,999 ($53)

Xiaomi revealed just recently that it would be decreasing the price of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 inIndia The audio gadget was costing Rs 4,499 (~$60) in the nation. It has actually gotten a Rs 500 price cut and is now priced at Rs 3,999 ($53). It follows the launch of OnePlus Buds for Rs 4,990 in the nation.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 include an outer-ear fit. They sport 14.2 mm vibrant chauffeurs and Bluetooth v5.0 for connection. The Mi TWS earbuds likewise support SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs to supply abundant sound quality. They are declared to supply up to 4 hours of music playback and an overall of 14 hours of battery with the case of the earbuds.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were released internationally in March this year and revealed in India inMay They are readily available to purchase throughMi com and Amazon India.

Via: Gizmos360