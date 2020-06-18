Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod With Bluetooth Remote Launched in India at Rs. 1,099

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod has been launched in India that, as the name suggests, works as a selfie stick as well as a tripod. It is sold with control buttons that can be used to work certain functions on the telephone without having to touch the phone’s screen. It connects over Bluetooth and may fit phones in an extensive size range. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod also comes with a Bluetooth remote for easy access. Unlike the other Mi products just like the electric toothbrush and screwdriver set, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is not a crowdfunded product and can be acquired for purchase today.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod price in India

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod by Xiaomi is priced at Rs. 1,099. It comes in a single black colour that provides it a stealthy look. The mobile accessory can be acquired for purchase from Mi.com with delivery times between six or eight days with respect to the pin code.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod specifications and features

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod connects to your phone using Bluetooth v3.0 and requires Android 4.3 or maybe more, or iOS 5.0 or higher. It includes a Micro-USB port for charging. In terms of dimensions, in its compact form, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes in at 190x45x50mm and weighs 155 grams. When the selfie stick is extended, the space increases to 510mm. It is made from aluminium alloy that makes it light, sturdy, and portable. There are non-slip grips on the handle aswell. The clamp where the phone is attached also has a non-slip cushion design. Speaking of the clamp, it could rotate 360 degrees having an adjustable grip. Xiaomi says the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod can accommodate large phones just like the Mi Max 2.

The Bluetooth remote can be separated from the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod itself and may be used for clicking images from afar. When maybe not using from afar, the Bluetooth remote can be placed in its dedicated slot on the selfie stick.

