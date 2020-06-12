Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 unveiled with 30,000 mAh capacity, 18 W output and 24 W input

Xiaomi unveiled its largest power bank yet, the Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity. Thats enough to charge a phone just like the Xiaomi Mi 10 (4,780 mAh) 4.5 times or something smaller like the new iPhone SE (1,821 mAh) over 10 times.

The bank has two full-size USB-A ports, one USB-C and one microUSB. You will get 18W output from the USB-A and USB-C ports. The battery also has a low-current mode for small gadgets (e.g. smartwatches or Bluetooth earbuds) that have trouble charging from some power banks  this mode may be accessed by tapping the energy button twice.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 it self can be charged at as much as 24W which consists of USB-C port. If you’ve got a 30W Xiaomi fast charger, for example, the battery may be filled to 100% in 7.5 hours. The microUSB input is limited to 18W.









A closer consider the USB ports and charging details

The external battery will be sold on JD.com in China, starting on June 18. The price is CNY 170 ($24/21).