Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 unveiled with 30,000 mAh capacity, 18 W output and 24 W input

Xiaomi unveiled its largest power bank yet, the Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity. Thats enough to charge a phone just like the Xiaomi Mi 10 (4,780 mAh) 4.5 times or something smaller like the new iPhone SE (1,821 mAh) over 10 times.
The bank has two full-size USB-A ports, one USB-C and one microUSB. You will get 18W output from the USB-A and USB-C ports. The battery also has a low-current mode for small gadgets (e.g. smartwatches or Bluetooth earbuds) that have trouble charging from some power banks this mode may be accessed by tapping the energy button twice.
The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 it self can be charged at as much as 24W which consists of USB-C port. If you’ve got a 30W Xiaomi fast charger, for example, the battery may be filled to 100% in 7.5 hours. The microUSB input is limited to 18W.
A closer consider the USB ports and charging details
The external battery will be sold on JD.com in China, starting on June 18. The price is CNY 170 ($24/21).