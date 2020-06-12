Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020) comes with 10th gen Intel CPU and Nvidia MX350 GPU

Yesterday Xiaomi unmasked the Mi NoteBook 14 for those who want something light to travel with (the Horizon Edition weighs about 1.35 kg). Today the company is showing off a laptop for individuals who need something a bit beefier.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020) is similar to the Enhanced Edition from this past year. The power comes from 10th generation Intel processors  an i5-10210U in the base version and i7-10-510U in the very best trim model. In both cases theres an eGPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX350 (compared to MX250 on the 14 laptop).











Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020)

The MX350 matches the GTX 960M and is slightly slower than a GTX 1050. Compared to the MX250, the newer GPU has a much more shaders  640 vs. 384. Both are based on the Pascal architecture (14nm), nevertheless the MX350 has more than double the TDP (25W) and slightly higher memory bandwidth.

To keep all this cool, Xiaomi engineered a dual fan, dual cooling pipe solution. The base storage is really a 512GB NVMe SSD, however, you can have 1TB as well. This is also associated with upgrading from 8GB of RAM to 16GB (DDR4 2666 MHz).

The Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020) has a 15.6 LCD which is protected with Gorilla Glass 3. The 1080p panel promises 300 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.

Below that is a full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel and backlighting. Theres a fingerprint reader for extra security, located on the touchpad.

In terms of ports, you will find two USB-C ports on a single side (next to an SD card reader) and two USB-A ports on one other, plus an HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 5 (ac, 2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The 60Wh battery should last 17 hours of video playback. It could be charged to 50% in 40 minutes over USB-C. You may also use the USB-C ports to charge your phone at 18W.

The whole laptop weighs 2kg and boasts two 2.5W speakers due to Harman Audio. Windows 10 Home comes pre-installed.

In China, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 (2020) will be available any moment now on JD.com. The base version (i5, 8GB/512GB) is CNY 6,000 as the upgrade (i7, 16GB/1TB) is CNY 7,000. That works out to $850/750 and $1,000/875, respectively. Actually, the i5 model is showing up slightly cheaper, CNY 5,700, a launch day promo.