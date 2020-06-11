Xiaomi Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream

Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is likely to make their debut in India today. These will be the first laptops by the company in the country, having already released multiple laptops in China in days gone by. While not just a lot is famous about the specifications of these laptops, several teasers have hinted at a number of the features and hardware that people can expect. These thin laptops will feature slim bezels, long battery life, and will also be powered by latest generation Intel processors. For pricing, we’ll have to watch for the event.

Mi Notebook models livestream: How to watch

Xiaomi will host a digital event today, June 11, starting at 12pm (noon). It will be livestreamed on their website, in addition to its social networking page on Facebook. Additionally, Xiaomi’s YouTube channel will also stream the event.

Mi Notebook specifications

The Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will both be launching today. While not a lot is known in regards to the specifications of the two laptops, Xiaomi has shared that the Mi Notebook will soon be powered with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company says it will likely be able to provide 12 hours of battery life. The Mi Notebook can come with a full-HD display. And, as previously mentioned earlier, it has slim bezels which will give it a top screen to body ratio.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition specifications (expected)

The Horizon Edition of the Mi Notebook is expected to have a 14-inch full-HD bezel-less screen. It is said to come with SSD storage and DTS Audio support. This laptop can also be powered with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and have similar battery specifications.

