Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 official with 10-gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs аnd great prices

Xiaomi unveiled its first ultrabook laptops in India with the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. Both come with sleek 14-inch displays, magnesium-aluminum chassis, 10th gen Intel CPUs and pricing which undercuts the established laptop brands in the market.

Both Mi NoteBook 14 models come with anti-glare FHD LCD panels with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Horizon Edition gets slimmer 3mm bezels on the sides and top which give it a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The reduced bezels didnt leave room for a built-in webcam which is why Xiaomi is bundling its Mi Webcam HD with every Mi NoteBook 14.

The standard Mi NoteBook 14 comes with larger bezels but nonetheless retains a concise form-factor weighing at just 1.5kg as the Horizon Edition weighs in at 1.35kg. Both laptops come with bottom firing stereo speakers and a single finger lid opening.

Under the hood, the conventional edition comes with a 10th gen Intel core i5-10210U CPU and a selection between Intels UHD 620 or Nvidias GeForce MX250 GPU. The Horizon Edition also gets a Core i7-10510U option and is paired with the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. Both laptops come with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256/512GB SATA SSDs with the top-line Horizon also available with a faster NVMe option.

In terms of I/O you obtain two USB 3.1 ports along with single USB 2.0, HDMI and Type-C ports. Theres also a headphone jack and a dedicated charging port. The laptops comes with 46Wh batteries rated at 10 hours of usage and 65W chargers which can top up the battery to 50% in only 30 minutes.

Xiaomi can also be bringing its Mi Blaze Unlock allowing users to unlock the laptops from their Mi Band along with Mi Smart Share for fast file transfers from Xiaomi phones. The Mi NoteBook 14 series come with Windows 10 Home and a totally free month of Office 365.

The baseline Mi NoteBook 14 with 256GB storage starts at INR 41,999 ($553) as the 512GB version goes for INR 44,999 ($593).

The Horizon Edition starts at INR 54,999 ($725) for the Core i5 trim as the i7 version will be INR 59,999 ($791).

Sales tip-off on June 17 and there is an INR 2,000 cashback incentive for HDFC Bank customers.