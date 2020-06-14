Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in for review

Xiaomi’s invasion of our office continues with the Mi Note 10 Lite. It was introduced as a cheaper alternative of the Mi Note 10 cameraphone, and now it’s with us to ascertain whether it strikes a great balance between price and performance.

Our unit is in Midnight Black color, sufficient reason for its appearance out of the box it is already impressive – we dont often see midrangers with AMOLED screens and curved sides, therefore the Mi Note 10 Lite is easily among the better lookers in its price segment.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is already attempting to sell at multiple markets with a starting price of 349 for the 6/64 GB version. We have the variant with double the storage which costs 50 more. Inside the box you obtain a semi-transparent case and it’s really not one of the super basic ones – it feels reasonably sturdy and offers decent protection.

There can be a 30W fast charger in the retail box, which is a valuable thing, given the actual fact Xiaomi used to ship midrangers and flagships with fast-charging capabilities without the proper power brick not so sometime ago.

This phone feels like a Mi Note 10 in the hand, mostly since it shares the exact same body – down to the flat bottom and top, buttons, and port positions.

The difference arises from the cameras on the trunk – as opposed to having five shooters, the Mi Note 10 Lite settles for four snappers, none of them as impressive since the ones in the non-Lite version.

The main camera has a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor – the same seen in flagship-tier devices just like the Redmi K30 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 5G, and vivo X30 Pro. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two auxiliary units – 2MP macro and 5MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi also brought the Lite spirit to the front-facing camera – were considering a 16MP f/2.5 instead of the 32MP f/2.0 on the Mi Note 10.

The battery, however, is as impressive as it can be having its 5,260 mAh capacity. With the device running Android 10 and using the efficient Snapdragon 730G chipset we expect some good results in our battery test.

The review is underway, so stay around!