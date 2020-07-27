Xiaomi Mi Note 10 128GB 108MP Penta Camera 6.47″ LTE Factory Unlocked Smartphone (International Version) (Midnight Black)



Mi Note 10.Dream big, shoot epic.World’s first 108MP Penta camera.First mass-produced 108MP camera.Unpresentedly, Mi Note 10 features a 108MP camera, with a single photo resolution of up to 12032 x 9024, 12 times as high as 4K resolution! With a super large image sensor in size of 1/1.33″, the camera in Mi Note 10 surpasses most digital cameras. By capturing more light and details, it reproduces the magnificence of the landscape. Isn’t it breathtaking?Vlog mode & Night mode 2.0.First Mi Phone that supports the new Night Mode 2.0 and features RAW-based multi-frame composition, let you take pictures without worrying about the dark.32MP selfie camera.Ultra-high the resolution, able to record minute details such as hairtips, eyelashes, and facial details, while the post-editing feature is still as high-quality as before.New responsive in-screen fingerprint sensor.Mi Note 10 employs all-new, ultra-flat screen unlocking technology and further optimizes the unlocking experience in bright light, with dry fingers, and at low temperatures. Not only is the unlocking button sensitivity heightened, but the success rate has also increased.Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.As the strongest chip in the Qualcomm 7 Series, Snapdragon 730G offers maximum main frequency up to 2.2GHz, maximum rendering frequency 700MHz, and increased speed all-around in operations, gaming, AI, etc.MIUI 11: Life gets easier.Mi Note 10 is powered by new MIUI minimalist design; the new ambient display makes the once static design become dynamic; when receiving a notification, the pulse light will flash as a reminder; Mi Doc Viewer, Mi share and Mi wireless printing give you more convenience. ( FCC ID: 2AFZZF4G )

Flash storage: 128 GB phone storage + 6GB RAM – Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G – 5260mAh (typ) high-capacity battery – Multifunctional NFC

Main camera: 108MP ultra high-resolution camera + 12MP portrait camera + 5MP telephoto camera + 20MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP macro camera – Front Camera: 32MP selfie camera – 4K recording – 1080P slow motion recording – Vlog mode & Night mode 2.0

2G bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands: HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, 4G bands: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)

International Model – No Warranty in US. Compatible with Most GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, etc. Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost. – FCC ID: 2AFZZF4G