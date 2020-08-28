Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 receives MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM

The global systems of the almost-two-year-old Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has actually begun getting the last variation of the MIUI 12 software application. The software application variation is V12.0.1.0. QEEMIXM and brings a great deal of novelties, as the in-depth changelog listed below programs.

For circumstances, there are 2 brand-new swipe down gestures. Swiping from the upper-right corner of the screen will open the so-called Control center and swipe below the left corner to open the Notification shade.





Screenshot of the changelog

The list likewise points out something about brightness and color enhancements for wallpapers in Dark mode together with enhanced specific animations. Some cool animation impacts have actually been contributed to the status bar and the screen illuminate with animation now. The video camera gets a brand-new devoted mode for scanning files too.

The upgrade bumps up the security spot to August 2020. Of course, there are likely more modifications that are more subtle and didn’t make it to the changelog so the very best method to discover is to set up the upgrade yourself.