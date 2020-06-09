Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30-Day Battery Life, IPX7 Rating Launched in India

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has been launched in India. It comes a bit over three months after Xiaomi launched its first electrical toothbrush in the nation, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. The T100 is a extra pocket pleasant and toned-down model of the T300. It boasts of ultra-soft bristles, low-noise design, and a 30-day battery life. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has a smooth design and is offered in a single color possibility. Xiaomi additionally says that the T100 has been designed with the assistance of dentists.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 value in India

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is at present out there below crowdfunding on Mi.com and is priced at Rs. 549. The firm states that transport will begin from July 15, however individuals who need to assist this crowdfunded product can accomplish that now.

There isn’t any data on availability of brush heads as of but from Xiaomi. Notably, the pricing of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 places it in competitors with comparable electrical toothbrush from Oral-B and Colgate. The Oral B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush is priced at Rs. 359 whereas the Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery Operated Toothbrush is priced at Rs. 599.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 specs

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 options Dual-Pro Brush Modes and comes with EquiClean Auto Timer that assists the consumer in brushing enamel extra effectively. It reminds the consumer about the correct amount of time to spend in one space with the toothbrush pausing after each 30 seconds and the timer going off after two minutes. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with two modes, a Standard mode and a Gentle Mode for extra delicate enamel. It has an ultra-soft bristle design and the bristles themselves are 93 p.c thinner than common nylon brushes.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has a 30-day battery life and it additionally has quick charging assist. There is an LED indicator that notifies the consumer concerning the battery standing and charging standing. The electrical toothbrush comes with IPX7 ranking that makes it face up to water splashes and low-noise operation at 60bB. There can also be an anti-slip bump strap on the again. It weighs simply 46 grams.

On the opposite hand, the Oral-B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush comes with a rotating PowerHead and crisscross bristles. It additionally comes with replaceable refill head and a smooth grip. The Oral-B CorssAction I powered by 1 replaceable battery. The Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery has a wraparound cheek and tongue cleaner, slimmer bristle suggestions which have infused charcoal, and works on 2 AAA batteries.

