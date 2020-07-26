Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader could go global soon

Xiaomi revealed its very first ebook reader, the MiReader in 2015. It was special toChina Now, it is anticipated to introduce internationally under the Mi Ebook Reader name. The item has actually been found on the database of the Bluetooth SIG. It got the Bluetooth accreditation on July 23.

The accreditation reveals that Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader will link through Bluetooth 5.0. To recall, the MiReader includes a 6-inch e-Ink show with a PPI of221 There is likewise a 24- level adjustable front-lit LED, so owners can check out in the dark. The gadget is powered by an Allwinner processor.

The MiReader features 1GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. It supports a number of file formats consisting of epub, PDF, DOC, XLS, TXT, and PDF. Users can likewise sideload their own material onto the gadget.

Via: Gizmochina