Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review

Switching your smartphone each two or three years is pretty frequent, due to fast enhancements in screens, charging, battery life, and efficiency. However, two years is not a lot within the typical life cycle of a tv, and lots of people are in all probability nonetheless utilizing non-smart televisions which might be 5 or extra years previous. Similarly, you may even personal a wise TV, however poor software program, an absence of updates, or poor app help has crippled your potential to look at on-line content material. None of those are essentially adequate causes to purchase a brand new TV altogether.

Xiaomi’s newest product, the Mi Box 4K, is supposed for precisely that goal. Priced at Rs. 3,499, the Mi Box 4K is a compact table-top streaming gadget that plugs into the HDMI port of your TV and makes it sensible. Alternatively, it will probably even make a wise TV ‘smarter’ with higher software program and app help. How does this inexpensive streaming field work, and what are you able to do with it? Find out in our evaluation.

Who is the Mi Box 4K meant for?

Xiaomi entered the sensible tv house in India with the Mi TV 4 55 again in early 2018, and has shortly established itself as one of many high manufacturers within the business due to its aggressive pricing. However, just a bit over two years in, the Mi TV 4 55 is not getting the most recent Android TV replace, and anybody used to its sensible performance would rightly be involved for what’s to return. Smart TVs that are not receiving software program updates might lose help for key apps and companies, or decelerate to the purpose of being near-impossible to make use of.

Another attainable use case is for somebody who’s utilizing a TV that was by no means sensible to start with. Maybe you had been proud of DTH and cable TV so far, however you now need to give streaming companies a shot. One manner to do that is to purchase a brand new tv, however that will not be an inexpensive possibility, and also you may even really feel unhealthy about eliminating a superbly practical mannequin earlier than its time is up.

The Mi Box 4K is not large, however must be positioned on a table-top

The Mi Box 4K runs the present model of Android TV – model 9 Pie – and is assured an replace to the following model when it rolls out. This naturally offers the gadget entry to Android TV’s in depth assortment of apps and video games, all of which may be accessed and used along with your HDMI-enabled TV.

How does the Mi Box 4K work?

Like a few of our favorite streaming gadgets, the Mi Box 4K is a standalone unit with its personal capabilities and capabilities, resembling the Apple TV 4K in the case of kind issue. It must be linked to a TV utilizing the included HDMI cable, and to an influence outlet. Once that is carried out, the Mi Box 4K is able to energy on and arrange. Connectivity to the Internet is just by way of Wi-Fi, with Bluetooth 4.2 additionally supported for pairing with audio gadgets, recreation controllers, and the included distant.

Once you have set the whole lot up – together with linking your Google account – the Mi Box 4K takes over because the sensible interface, sending the image and sound indicators to your TV. You can even join exterior audio system to the gadget utilizing the Audio Out port on the Mi Box 4K, bypassing your TV’s audio system if wanted. This is a hybrid port, so you may join digital or analogue audio gadgets to it to redirect the sound.

HDMI is the primary port right here, as that permits you to join the Mi Box 4K to your TV

The gadget is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, and has 2GB of RAM plus 8GB of inner storage for apps. As the title suggests, the Mi Box 4K helps streaming at as much as 4K decision, together with excessive dynamic vary help as much as the HDR10 format.

The Mi Box 4K has its personal distant, which is used to navigate across the interface, open apps, and regulate the quantity, amongst different issues. The distant carefully resembles that of the Mi TV vary, however is barely completely different to mirror the variations within the software program. While Mi TV remotes have a ‘Mi’ button to shortly entry the PatchWall launcher, the Mi Box 4K’s distant has an app drawer button instead, because it runs solely on Android TV with out PatchWall.

The distant connects to the gadget utilizing Bluetooth, and is powered by two AAA batteries. As is the case with among the latest Mi TV variants we have reviewed, batteries usually are not included within the gross sales bundle, which is disappointing. The distant lacks a mute button, and its construct high quality is lower than perfect. HDMI CEC, whereas practical, did not let our TV’s distant management the whole lot on the Mi Box 4K, with solely fundamental navigation attainable.

Android TV has over 5,000 apps out there to obtain

What are you able to do with the Mi Box 4K?

Like different standalone streaming gadgets, the Mi Box 4K offers you entry to an enormous assortment of apps and video games that you need to use in your TV. Some apps are preinstalled on the Mi Box 4K, similar to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, whereas others may be put in from the Google Play Store for Android TV. Most widespread streaming companies in India have apps for Android TV, and all the favored choices labored nicely for us on the Mi Box 4K.

Like with most Android TV gadgets, the Mi Box 4K comes with Google Chromecast performance in-built. This is similar because the Chomecast Ultra, and helps casting at as much as 4K decision. You can mirror your display or solid instantly from supported apps on appropriate gadgets. Interestingly, you can too plug a USB drive into the Mi Box 4K to play native content material. Oddly, we could not discover a preinstalled media participant app, however widespread file supervisor apps on the Google Play Store for Android TV had been in a position to play content material throughout numerous file codecs and resolutions, together with HDR content material.

The Mi Box 4K helps streaming at as much as 4K decision, with help for HDR as much as the HDR10 commonplace. The lack of help for the higher Dolby Vision commonplace is disappointing, and holds the Mi Box 4K again a bit, particularly contemplating that some televisions priced below Rs. 30,000 now help the 12-bit commonplace.

HDR10 is respectable sufficient in case your TV can deal with it, and Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do allow you to play all HDR10 content material. Dolby audio can also be supported on the gadget, and it will come in useful when linked to televisions or sound programs that additionally help the audio format.

There’s additionally Google Assistant on the Mi Box 4K, with a devoted button and microphone on the distant. This labored just about as anticipated. It may be linked to different Google Assistant gadgets for voice instructions, such because the Google Home. If you are utilizing a cell hotspot or different Internet reference to a knowledge cap, the Mi Box 4K has a knowledge saver operate that can allow you to preserve monitor of and cut back bandwidth consumption whereas streaming.

The distant is not constructed very nicely, and there is not any mute button on it

Verdict

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is not essentially one thing that lots of people will want or need, nevertheless it serves its very particular goal impressively. While it is not the primary Android TV-powered streaming gadget in India, it’s maybe the one one that gives the total inventory expertise with none important omissions or brand-centric overlays. It’s additionally 4K and HDR succesful, which is a giant benefit at its worth.

The largest competitors for the Mi Box 4K comes from the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Although far more costly at Rs. 5,999, the Fire TV Stick 4K helps apps similar to Apple TV that are not out there on Android TV, and works with the superior Dolby Vision format. That mentioned, the Fire TV Stick 4K lastly will get a worthy competitor within the Mi Box 4K, which affords practically as a lot by means of capabilities at a bit over half the value.

Price (MRP): Rs. 3,499

Pros

Full-fledged Android TV, no bloatware

4K and HDR succesful

Hybrid audio out and USB port

Very good worth

Cons

Remote construct high quality is not perfect

HDMI CEC would not work completely

No Dolby Vision

Ratings (Out of 5)

Design and specs: 4

Features: 4

Value for cash: 4.5

Overall: 4

