Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women’s Health Mode Launched

Mi Band 5, the next-generation fitness tracker by Xiaomi, has been launched in China. The newly unveiled smart band features a standard version and an NFC version, and it is offered with four colourful strap options. The Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display which can be larger than the 0.95-inch screen on the Mi Band 4. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Band 5 can last around 14 days on a single charge. The band is also water-resistant up to 50 metres and is sold with a new magnetic charging dock.

Mi Band 5 price

The standard or the non-NFC version of Mi Band 5 has been priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), while the NFC variant of the fitness tracker will retail at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The smart band comes with Black, Red, Green, and Yellow strap options and it surely will go on sale starting June 18.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the worldwide pricing and availability of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 specifications

As mentioned, the newly launched Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display that has over 100 new animated watch faces. The fitness tracker now has 11 sport modes and offer Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) score that helps users track and comprehend their fitness activity better yet. Additionally, to efficiently track sleeping patterns, the Mi Band 5 comes with an improved sleep monitoring system.

The Mi Band 5 further comes with a heartrate sensor and female users can now track their menstrual period with the women’s health mode. Users will also get social media notifications, music get a handle on, incoming calls, text, weather updates and much more on the smart band. There’s also a new remote-control camera feature that lets users click a photo from their smartphone. The smart band includes a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the straps off. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life as the standard version is believed to last around 20 days on a single charge. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 will allow users to make payments via the band.

