Xiaomi Mi Band 5 rumored to gain SpO2 sensor, Smart version will support Amazon Alexa

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will improve the center price tracker with SpO2 measurement (blood-oxygen saturation). Additional well being options will embody menstrual cycle monitoring.

The worldwide version was mentioned to gain NFC support, beforehand unique to China. However, some new information casts doubt on international NFC support, however mentions a brand new Mi Smart Band 5 version with a mannequin quantity XMSH11HM (the common Band 5 will be XMSH10HM).

The present Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Smart Band will have AI assistant support, particularly Amazons Alexa. On earlier generations, fashions offered in China had NFC on board and a mic for a digital assistant, however that solely labored with the Chinese-speaking Xiao AI.

Alexa is a a lot better choose for a worldwide launch because it already understands eight languages (masking the Americas, Japan, a lot of Europe and India). Note that because the band lacks a speaker, Alexas replies will be textual content solely.

Good factor then that the display will develop to 1.2 whereas bezels will shrink (the fourth gen display is 0.95). The band will doubtless be unveiled in China first, a while in June with a worldwide version to observe a few months later.

Source