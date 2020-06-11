Xiaomi Mi Band 5 debuts with bigger display and magnetic charger

The latest member of the world’s hottest smart band family is here – Mi Band 5 is a major upgrade over its predecessor. And it achieves that while retaining the $26 starting price in China for the non-NFC version and $30 if you need the NFC.

The first major upgrade is the AMOLED display, which has grown to 1.1″ from 0.95″ and as usual, it may be customized with the large selection of official and third-party designs. Animated watch faces are also on the menu.

The sensor set is unchanged – accelerometer, heartrate monitor, barometer and gyroscope with rumors of SpO2 tracking winding up false. The software has been enhanced however and there are 11 “professional modes” now as Xiaomi calls them. They are fine-tuned and provide some detailed insight and precise tracking. For example, Mi Band 5 can recognize five of the main swimming styles automatically. The band itself may be submerged in up to 50 meters of water .

A PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score is also available these days to give you a little more insight how impactful was your work out on your over all well-being and fitness.

The heart monitoring has been improved a lot and it may now detect abnormalities and notify you – just as the Apple Watch. Moreover, the brand new PPG sensor is 50% more accurate than its predecessor.

When it comes to sleep tracking, the Mi Band 5 are now able to extract data related to your REM sleep.

There’s also an NFC version that can be used for payments. A voice assistant is present too, but we’re yet to discover how that may work outside China.

Xiaomi guarantees 14 days of battery life. The charger has been improved and now shacks up to the rear of the Mi Band 5 via magnets, and that means you don’t need to detach the band for charging.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will begin selling on June 18 in the country with a CNY 189 price for the normal version and CNY 229 for the NFC-enabled one.

Source (in Chinese)