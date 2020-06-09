Xiaomi Mi Band 5 confirmed to have camera remote, NFC payments, female health tracking, and large display

Building the hype for its subsequent Mi Band health tracker, Xiaomi made a Weibo submit confirming the brand new options approaching the Mi Band 5. Here are the seven options talked about (machine translated).

  • Extra large dynamic OLED display

  • Magnetic charging

  • NFC UnionPay and QuickPass

  • Take photos remotely

  • Professional sensor improve

  • 11 skilled sports activities modes

  • New girls’s health mannequin



The Mi Band 5 has been teased to arrive in 4 official colours – yellow, purple, inexperienced, and black. The Professional sensor improve refers to a brand new blood-oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) that may assist to observe stress and respiration. Alexa assist has additionally been beforehand reported, although it isnt talked about right here, it’d solely be supported on the worldwide (out of China) model and it wouldnt have a speaker for audible replies from Alexa.

New Xiaomi Mi Band 5 images appear, showing official colors

According to earlier studies, the Mi Band 5 shall be ready to observe new train modes together with yoga, elliptical, rowing, indoor biking, and soar roping.

The OLED display shall be bigger this time round at 1.2-inches (versus the .95-inch display on the Mi Band 4). The band is arriving to China on Thursday, June 11 with a potential international launch taking place someday this summer season.

