Xiaomi Mi Band 5 confirmed to have camera remote, NFC payments, female health tracking, and large display

Building the hype for its subsequent Mi Band health tracker, Xiaomi made a Weibo submit confirming the brand new options approaching the Mi Band 5. Here are the seven options talked about (machine translated).
- Extra large dynamic OLED display
- Magnetic charging
- NFC UnionPay and QuickPass
- Take photos remotely
- Professional sensor improve
- 11 skilled sports activities modes
- New girls’s health mannequin
The Mi Band 5 has been teased to arrive in 4 official colours – yellow, purple, inexperienced, and black. The Professional sensor improve refers to a brand new blood-oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) that may assist to observe stress and respiration. Alexa assist has additionally been beforehand reported, although it isnt talked about right here, it’d solely be supported on the worldwide (out of China) model and it wouldnt have a speaker for audible replies from Alexa.
According to earlier studies, the Mi Band 5 shall be ready to observe new train modes together with yoga, elliptical, rowing, indoor biking, and soar roping.
The OLED display shall be bigger this time round at 1.2-inches (versus the .95-inch display on the Mi Band 4). The band is arriving to China on Thursday, June 11 with a potential international launch taking place someday this summer season.