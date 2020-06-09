Xiaomi Mi Band 5 confirmed to have camera remote, NFC payments, female health tracking, and large display

Building the hype for its subsequent Mi Band health tracker, Xiaomi made a Weibo submit confirming the brand new options approaching the Mi Band 5. Here are the seven options talked about (machine translated).

Extra large dynamic OLED display

Magnetic charging

NFC UnionPay and QuickPass

Take photos remotely

Professional sensor improve

11 skilled sports activities modes

New girls’s health mannequin





The Mi Band 5 has been teased to arrive in 4 official colours – yellow, purple, inexperienced, and black. The Professional sensor improve refers to a brand new blood-oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) that may assist to observe stress and respiration. Alexa assist has additionally been beforehand reported, although it isnt talked about right here, it’d solely be supported on the worldwide (out of China) model and it wouldnt have a speaker for audible replies from Alexa.

According to earlier studies, the Mi Band 5 shall be ready to observe new train modes together with yoga, elliptical, rowing, indoor biking, and soar roping.

The OLED display shall be bigger this time round at 1.2-inches (versus the .95-inch display on the Mi Band 4). The band is arriving to China on Thursday, June 11 with a potential international launch taking place someday this summer season.

Source  Via